Texas city orders residents to cover mouth, nose amid virus

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Residents in Laredo will now be required to wear something that covers their nose and mouth when they’re out in public during the coronavirus outbreak.

If they don’t, they face a fine of up to $1,000.

Starting on Thursday, everyone over age 5 in Laredo will have to wear a homemade mask, scarf or bandanna when entering a building open to the public, when pumping gas, or when using public transportation, taxis or rideshares.

The new rule doesn’t apply to people riding in their own vehicles or if they are outside for exercise.

Residents are being encouraged to use homemade masks and leave medical masks for health professionals.