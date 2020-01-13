Texas church shooting hero gets medal of courage

Texas Governor presents heroism medal to the man who stopped the gunman in last month's deadly church shooting.

AUSTIN, Texas (CNN) — The man who stopped the gunman in last month’s deadly church shooting in Texas was honored by the Governor on Monday.

Jack Wilson does volunteer security for West Freeway Church of Christ.

On December 29th, it took just seconds for him to pull out his own gun and fire off the shot that took down the gunman who had killed two churchmembers.

In a ceremony at the governor’s mansion on Monday, Governor Greg Abbott presented Wilson with the Governor’s Medal of Courage — the highest award given to civilians.

64-year-old Anton Wallace from Ft. Worth and 67-year-old Richard White from River Oaks were the two victims in the church shooting.

