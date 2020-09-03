Texas brewery calls for Abbott to change criteria for breweries, taprooms

Texas

by: KTBC / Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

HUDSON BEND, Texas (KTBC/FOX NEWS) – Infamous Brewing Company, a taproom and brewery in Hudson Bend, printed Gov. Greg Abbott’s office number on their latest batch of beer.

In June, Abbott issued an executive order closing down bars and “similar establishments” holding TABC permits, as well as restaurants that rely on alcohol for more than 51 percent of their sales.

Read More – https://bit.ly/3gQFPju

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss