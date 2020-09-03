Texas brewery calls for Abbott to change criteria for breweries, taprooms

JOHNSON CITY, Texas (KXAN) — Families looking to get out of town for a day trip that’ll exercise children's minds while keeping them entertained won’t have to drive any farther than Johnson City. The Science Mill has plenty of creative fun science-based activities that make learning fun while stretching children's brains and imaginations.

"We're in a restored old grain mill," says Portia Marchman, our guide, pointing to the old wooden floors and stone walls from the late 1800s. They've taken great care in interweaving the antique feel of the building with cutting-edge science exhibits — an eclectic mix of old and new. "You have lots of interactive exhibits that deal with science, technology, engineering, and math."