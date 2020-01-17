Texas boy gets surgery after swallowing lollipop

HOUSTON (CNN) — It’s a shocking story that could happen to any family.

A four-year-old little boy choked and swallowed a lollipop — and walked around with it lodged in his throat for two whole weeks — until he finally got the help he needed.

Now, the boy’s family is sharing their story to warn other parents about the dangers.

The image of her sweet little boy laid up in the hospital are still tough for Katrina Burnett to deal with.

Katrina Burnett says, “That’s not any type of way you ever want to see your child. Ever. That was the hardest thing for me.”

Mason was eating a lollipop similar to this one last month when trouble started.

He started crying and when his dad came to see what was wrong and tell him to calm down, he inhaled it, plastic stick and all.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in Liberty County, but was told it would pass.

Katrina Burnett says, “It was a hard plastic sucker stick. Not a paper stick. It’s not going to dissolve in his stomach. They did a chest x-ray to make sure it didn’t aspirate it into his lungs and they sent us home.”

Mason spiked a fever that night, so his mom, dad, and stepmom took him back to the ER. Three hospitals, numerous x-rays and two weeks

Later, and Mason still hadn’t passed the lollipop. According to family, he endured a partially collapsed lung and aspiration pneumonia before he finally got help at the Woman’s Hospital of Texas.

Katrina Burnett says, “They found a 4-inch sucker stick lodged, not even in his intestines, but the little area between the stomach and the intestines, and it was eroding into his intestines.”

Even though he has to take it easy at school and around friends, Mason is thankfully back on his feet.

Burnett hopes her boy’s near-tragedy serves as a lesson to families everywhere.

Katrina Burnett says, “Do not let them eat a sucker without you present and if you know something is wrong with your baby, you are the parent. You are their advocate. Anything you can just to make sure they’re ok because no one knows your kid like you know your kid. I would hate for this to happen to anybody else’s child.”

Burnett said she suffered several miscarriages before Mason was conceived — calling him her miracle baby.

