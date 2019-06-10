Texas becomes 15th state to raise tobacco sales age to 21

In an effort to stop the sale of tobacco products to minors.

Texas is joining 14 other states, raising the minimum age to purchase all tobacco products from 18 to 21 years old.

Governor Greg Abbott signing the legislation on Friday the changes taking effect on September 1st.

However, those in the military will still be able to purchase tobacco products, as long as they are 18 and older.

If caught breaking the law, a person could receive misdemeanor charges, as well as a fine of up to 500 dollars.

According to the Texas-21 coalition, 7.4 percent of Texas high school students smoke and more than 10 percent use e-cigarettes.

Illinois' governor signed similar legislation in May and the New York Senate passed legislation on April 1st that the governor is expected to sign.

Other states raising the law are Arkansas, California, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, according to a tally done by the American Lung Association.

Hundreds of cities and counties have also raised the minimum age.