Texas bars can open at 50% capacity soon, if county judge allows it

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bars and nightclubs in areas with low COVID-19 hospitalizations will soon be able to reopen at a limited capacity, only if a county judge allows it, according to documents uploaded to Governor Greg Abbott’s website Wednesday afternoon.

The new guidelines, which will be effective Oct. 14, were posted a little after 3 p.m. You can read the protocols below.

Abbott released a video on his Facebook page detailing the new loosened restrictions.

“Today the seven-day average for the positivity rate, for the number of new COVID cases, for hospitalizations and fatalities have remained steady since I made my last announcement,” he said in the video.

He reminded Texans that while it’s time to reopen these establishments, safety protocols must be followed.

Additionally, businesses including amusement parks, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, and bowling alleys can also expand to 75% capacity in counties with low hospitalizations starting Oct. 12.

“Texans have shown that we can contain the spread of #COVID19 by following health protocols and guidelines,” Abbott’s Facebook post said. “Our state is prepared for these additional openings, but we all must remain vigilant and show personal responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

Abbott teased loosening COVID-19 restrictions on bars and nightclubs in the state Monday, after he tweeted a GIF of a drink glass with the caption “CHEERS!!!”

Reopening Texas bars concerned Austin Mayor Steve Adler. He said on Tuesday the main priority for the state right now should be to keep infections down, so schools can continue to reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.