Texas baby in stolen car found shivering 20 miles away

HOUSTON (CNN) — A couple walked into a gas station in Houston and it turned into a nightmare situation.
Deputies say around midnight 21-year-old Kimberly Cook and her boyfriend 29-year-old Anthony Blue left their 16-month old asleep in a running, unlocked car in the parking lot.
When they came back out, the car and the baby inside were gone.
20 miles away, a ranger was closing up a park, when he spotted what he thought was an animal but it was the infant, shivering in its onesie.
The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Not long after, deputies spotted the vehicle.
And after a short chase, they arrested two suspects for kidnapping and auto theft.
Cook and Blue have been charged with child endangerment.
