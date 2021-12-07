Texas Attorney General “has begun” criminal investigation into shooting death of Chad Read in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Tuesday that his office “has begun” a criminal investigation into the shooting death of Chad Read in Lubbock.

Lubbock Police were called to the 2100 block of 90th Street at 4:20 p.m. November 5. Police on that day said a woman called 911 reporting that someone shot and killed her husband.

Police later identified the shooting victim as Chad Read, 54, but never officially released the name of the shooter. Later, family court records and lawsuits named William “Kyle” Carruth as the shooter.

Carruth was estranged from his wife State District Judge Ann-Marie Carruth at the time of the shooting. The office of Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney recused itself from the case and prosecution was handed over to the office of Texas Attorney General on November 10.

Jennifer Read, Chad’s wife, released cellphone video of the shooting on November 24 in conjunction with a family-law court filing. Jennifer later filed a lawsuit against Carruth, claiming in part that he murdered Chad.

Carruth’s attorney, David M. Guinn, made comments in response to the cellphone video. He said Carruth acted in self-defense. To date, criminal charges have not been filed, and police have not publicly announced if investigators believe the shooting was justified self-defense or a criminal act.

The following is a statement from Paxton’s office:

Paxton Investigates Shooting Death in Lubbock

AUSTIN — The Attorney General of Texas has received repeated inquires as to a criminal investigation of a shooting death referred from Lubbock County, Texas. This shooting has received nationwide media coverage.

Our office has begun a criminal investigation into this shooting. During the pendency of any criminal investigation conducted by our office, we do not comment on the case to protect the integrity of the investigation. Accordingly, we will not be commenting on the facts of this case.

All criminal cases, including this case, must go through the steps of gathering evidence, reviewing evidence, interviewing witnesses, and other actions.

RELATED STORIES:

Below are three videos. In one of them, Jennifer Read described why she publicly released the recording of the deadly shooting incident. In the next (graphic warning), we have provided a copy of her video. Finally, the third, provided by defense attorney David Guinn, showed the shooting from another angle.

JENNIFER READ ON GOOD MORNING AMERICA

WARNING, GRAPHIC VIDEO: THE DEADLY SHOOTING OF CHAD READ

CARRUTH ATTORNEY RELEASES VIDEO, CLAIMS SELF DEFENSE