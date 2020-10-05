Texas A&M University buildings to be lit in blue for World Teachers’ Day

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Blue lights will shine on Texas A&M University System campuses across Texas on Monday in recognition of World Teachers’ Day, according to the university.

Blue Eternal Flame

The 11 universities in the A&M System will illuminate a total of 27 buildings and landmarks.

“We want to celebrate World Teachers’ Day in a big way all across Texas this year,” said Elain Mendoza, Chairman of the Texas A&M System Board of Regents. “2020 has taught us all to better appreciate the imporance of those who choose to spend their lives teaching others.”

World Teachers’ Day was conceived by UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, in 1994. The day is meant to provide occasion to celebrate the teaching profession worldwide, take stock of achievements, and draw attention to the voices of teachers who are at the heart of efforts to attain the global education target of leaving no one behind.

“We teach Texas, and we are proud of it,” Mendoza continued. “The Texas A&M University System is proud to graduate more fully-certified teachers than any public university system in Texas.”

Graduates from education colleges at Texas A&M University System campuses are highly sought after because they are so well-prepared, said Chancellor John Sharp.

“From Day One, our teacher candidates are working with students and getting the tools they need so they are ready for the classroom,” Chancellor Sharp said. “We give them the tools they need to make the world a better place, one child at a time.”

West Texas A&M University was founded to educate educators, WT Dr. Walter Wendler pointed out.

“From our very beginnings 110 years ago, preparing teachers has been one of our key missions,” Wendler said. “Carrying that mission forward is a key component of our long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World, and it helps us continue to diligently address the needs of the people, communities, institutions, and enterprises of the Texas Panhandle.”

The theme for this year’s World Teachers’ Day is “Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future.” All 11 universities will, through social media and other online efforts, be encouraging their communities to consider the contributions teachers have made to provide remote learning, support vulnerable populations, re-open schools, and ensure learning gaps are minimized.

The buildings and landmarks to be illuminated in blue are:

The Performing Arts Center, the three fountains in Garvin Lake, Talbot Hall and Memorial Stadium at Texas A&M University-Commerce;

The Jack K. Williams Administration Building, the Harrington Education Center, Albritton Bell Tower, and the dome of the Academic Building at Texas A&M University;

Trailblazer Tower, the Vergara Planetarium and the front of Killam Library at Texas A&M International University;

College Hall and the javelina statues at Texas A&M University – Kingsville;

The Building for Academic and Student Success at Texas A&M University-Texarkana;

The Momentum Wave at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi;

The tower of Founders Hall at Texas A&M University-Central Texas;

The Clock Tower in the Central Quad area at the Texas A&M Galveston campus;

The Original Texans sculpture by artist Doug Scott of New Mexico in the Charles K and Barbara Kerr Vaughn Pedestrian Mall at West Texas A&M University, the Hayward Spirit Tower and The Eternal Flame monument in Victory Circle;

The Smokestack at Tarleton State University;

The Wilhelmina Delco Building and John B. Coleman Library at Prairie View A&M University’

The Torre de Esperanza, the fountain at the intersection of University and Jaguar Way and the Central Academic Building at Texas A&M University-San Antonio;

And the entrance to The Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan.

More from MyHighPlains.com: