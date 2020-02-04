Texas A&M settles lawsuit claiming school hid Facebook posts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M University has settled a lawsuit with animal rights activists who claimed the 65,000-campus silenced their First Amendment rights online.

The lawsuit in 2018 by the People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals escalated long-running protests over animal research at Texas A&M.

The school admitted no wrongdoing while saying it won’t create Facebook filters to block comments from PETA supporters.

Courts are increasingly grappling with the First Amendment freedoms on social media.

Last year, a court ruled that President Donald Trump couldn’t silence his critics on Twitter.