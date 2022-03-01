COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas A&M Forest Service reports it is mobilizing personnel and equipment to areas of concern in advance of the potential wildfire activity this weekend.

According to Texas A&M increased wildfire activity will be supported Friday through Sunday by warm and dry conditions and dry vegetation in the Western Plains, Hill Country, and Cross Timbers.

“Any wildfire that ignites in dormant, cured grasses may spread rapidly due to the expected high wind speeds,” said Brad Smith, Texas A&M Forest Service Predictive Services Department Head. “These wildfires may be more resistant to firefighters’ suppression efforts.”

Texas A&M Forest Service is also positioning two large air tankers, nine single-engine air tankers, three air attack platforms, two Type 1 helicopters, and two Type 3 helicopters for a quick response.

Texas A&M Forest Service said it is monitoring the situation closely and is placing Fireline supervisors, command staff, and incident commanders across the state to respond. TA&M task forces and suppression equipment are staged in Childress, Amarillo, Lubbock, San Angelo, Burkburnett, Fredericksburg, Smithville, McGregor, Mineral Wells, San Angelo, Fort Stockton, Victoria, Beeville, Alice, and Edinburg.

Texas A&M also offers tips for emergency evacuations preparations, for those that live in areas of concern:

Prepare multiple evacuation routes in case one is compromised by heavy smoke.

Assemble a go-kit that can be grabbed easily and includes the following items: Supplies for both people and pets. Prescription medications or other necessary medical equipment. Papers and important documents such as insurance and identification documents. Personal needs including food, water, clothing, money and a first aid kit. Priceless items such as photos, family heirlooms and any other irreplaceable or valuable items.

Listen to local officials and, if necessary, evacuate early to get yourself out of harm’s way.

If a wildfire is spotted, Texas A&M said to call local authorities.

Current conditions and outlook can be found here.