COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas A&M Forest Service is raising the Wildland Fire Preparedness Level One to Level Two citing an increased threat of increased wildfire activity across several regions, including the Texas Panhandle, as well as ongoing wildfire conditions.

The forest service said these preparedness levels are planning assumptions that are dictated by fuel and weather conditions, current and expected wildfire activity, and suppression availability.

“As dry conditions expand across the state, Texas A&M Forest Service has mobilized additional resources to areas of concern,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief. “This level of readiness elevates us to a Preparedness Level 2.”

The forest services put resources towards two fires so far this year, on the High Plains, the largest of the two the “Big Fin Flats” fire in Oldham County burned over 5,000 acres in late February. In total, across Texas, 12,845 acres have burned in 2023.

The forest service said conditions are looking to support wildfire activity with dry vegetation across parts of the state including areas south and west of Amarillo and Wichita Falls down to Del Rio.

In further preparation, the forest service said it is opening the Abilene Airtanker Base as well as single-engine air tanker bases in Alpine and Alice.

“Texas A&M Forest Service relies on aviation resources during periods of high fire activity to provide support to ground crews and assist in protecting homes as well as other critical infrastructure,” said Moorehead. “Suppression aircraft can respond quickly, increasing the likelihood that a new ignition remains a small, manageable wildfire.”

Fire conditions can be found on the Texas A&M Forest Service website. Counties in Texas with active burn bans can be found on MyHighPlains.com.