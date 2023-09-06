AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a second allotment of Naloxone (NARCAN) to Texas police departments.

According to the governor’s office, 60,000 units of NARCAN will be distributed to all Texas police departments as part of the “One Pill Kills” campaign. Law enforcement personnel, including municipal police, Independent School District police, and police departments at higher education institutions, will be eligible to receive a portion of this allotment based on county population and size.

“Fentanyl remains the single deadliest drug threat Texas and our nation have ever seen, with five Texans losing their lives every day,” said Governor Greg Abbott.

A news release from the office of the governor said the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) will begin this phase of distribution at law enforcement partners’ request for their jurisdiction’s allotment.

The first allotment of NARCAN was sent out in April with the TDEM circulating the first 20,000 units of the state’s allotment to each of the 254 county sheriff’s offices in Texas.

NARCAN is a nasal medication that rapidly reverses opioid poisonings said the news release.