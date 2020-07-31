Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission helping bars reopen

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is making it easier for some businesses to reopen.

Bars could update receipts when it comes to their business’ alcohol sales. Some of the sales that are apart of the receipts that totaled into the figure are all on-premise alcohol sales, all on-premise and to-go food sales, and all non-alcohol and food sales such as t-shirts.

This has to do with the 51% sales from alcohol rule.

If a business has been recently operating at less than 51% of alcohol sales, they can complete and submit the TABC Affidavit Reporting Alcohol Sales to qualify as a restaurant.

Businesses can also apply for a Food and Beverage Certificate to have permanent food service facilities in the business.

Zombiez Bar & Grill Owner Leisa Kite said that making that move from alcohol to a majority of food sales has been different.

“I’m having to hire more people, I don’t even have enough staff for what I really need to do, but I’m hiring new people and I’m getting it all, we are doing the best that we can and I’m glad to be open. I feel like all the bars should be open, this is, people really shouldn’t have to go through all of this,” said Kite.

Kite said that it is important to support local businesses as many may not be able to make the transition.

“It’s a lot. I mean you are talking a suppression system with an exhaust system, you looking of upwards of $20,000 probably to put a kitchen and grease trap. The grills, the fryers, depending on what kind of menu you have. In order to get your sales up to where they need to be, it’s going to be really hard for a lot of people,” said Kite.

The establishment must still comply with all social distancing, capacity, and other health and safety protocols as required by local, state, and federal law and Executive Order GA-28, if the business reopens.

More from MyHighPlains.com: