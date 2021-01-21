Texas AG threatens lawsuit after DHS puts halt on immigration deportations

AUSTIN (KVEO) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a statement on Thursday calling the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) pause on certain deportations “unlawful.”

In a release, Paxton outlined the responsibilities of the DHS and its service to Texas along with the ways the department violated those agreements.

Paxton’s concerns stem from a memorandum issued from DHS on Wednesday that will place “a 100-day pause on certain removals” while the department decides how to allocate its resources for the future.

The memorandum will stop the removal of “any noncitizen present in the United States.”

However, the memorandum excludes anyone perceived a threat to national security, people not present in the United States before November 1, 2020, someone who “voluntarily agreed to waive any rights to remain in the United States,” or anyone that the Acting Director of ICE requests the removal of.

The attorney general commented that border states, such as Texas, “pay a particularly high price” when the federal government does not “faithfully execute our country’s immigration laws.”

Paxton cited an agreement between DHS and the State of Texas that states a “’pause on . . . removals’ will cause ‘concrete injuries to Texas.'”

The remainder of the release featured Paxton outlining various parts of this agreement that he states DHS has violated.

Paxton threatened legal action against DHS if the department does not immediately rescind this action.