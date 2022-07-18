WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — With Roe v. Wade now overturned, Texas’ trigger law will be taking effect this weekend.

“Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, when the 30 days have elapsed this weekend, those laws are immediately going to take effect.”

The law, attorney Kristin Kaye is referring to, is House Bill 1280, that was originally passed in 1925 but was not enforced when Roe v. Wade went into effect in 1973.

The landmark supreme court case was overturned on June 24 this year, leading Texas’ trigger law to become effective this weekend.

So what does that mean for Texans?

“This law, specifically House Bill number 1280, has put into effect criminal punishment,” Waco Attorney Brandon Luce said. “So there are some civil punishments and criminal punishments for someone who is supporting or giving an abortion. So these laws are actually targeting the medical professionals, not necessarily or criminalize it for them, not necessarily a patient or an individual.”

Luce says that House Bill 1280 will make assisting or giving an abortion a second degree felony, and if the unborn child dies, the charge is raised to a first degree felony.

Another side affect of overturning Roe v. Wade is that many medical professionals are leery of prescribing methotrexate.

It’s a drug that is used terminate an ectopic pregnancy; but that’s not the only use for this medication.

Ap news reported that:

“The Arthritis Foundation and American College of Rheumatology have both issued statements of concern about patients’ access to the drug. Steven Schultz of the arthritis foundation said the group is working to determine how widespread the problem is.”

Other uses for methotrexate include treatment for Lupus, Cancer, and Psoriasis. In the meantime, people who have those conditions are having trouble getting their medication.

So whether the drug is used for termination or the wide array of other conditions, there’s still plenty of confusion with the gray area of the new laws.

“These laws are… they’re general, and they haven’t been litigated,” Kaye said. “I have recently seen some cases where, you know, a mother was suffering from an ectopic pregnancy and the doctors knew that she needed intervention, but they weren’t sure when they were allowed to intervene. Do we have to wait until she’s about to die?”