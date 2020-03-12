Texas 3-year-old left behind on school field trip

A Houston mom says a stranger found her 3-year-old son after he was left at the rodeo during a field trip.

HOUSTON (KRTK/CNN) — A mother’s worst nightmare.

A Houston mom is furious after learning her three-year-old son was left behind during a school field trip.

A trip she says he wasn’t even supposed to be on because she never signed the permission slip.

Karter williams is curious. The 3-year-old taking a break from the camera long enough for the interview with his mother and even then, he couldn’t stay away.

He is the apple of mom Kelsey Williams eye, her only child.

The questions keep coming.

Kelsey Williams says, “What if he felt like I’m not going to see my mom anymore. My teachers left me, my friends left me, you know. Was he crying?”

Last Friday while on a field trip to the rodeo with his school, Thompson Elementary, Karter was separated from his Head Start classmates and left behind by his teacher, HISD confirms.

A 3-year-old all alone in the crowd.

It was a rodeo visitor who found him and connected him with another class from the school, the district says.

This as his class was already on the bus and heading back to Thompson.

Making it even worse, Williams wasn’t told about the incident until yesterday.

“Why didn’t you report it?”

Williams says, “Well, he was back at the school, we found him. We didn’t find him, someone else found him — a man. I don’t know the man’s name. I don’t know what the man looks like, i’m thankful for him, I am. But I don’t know who that man is.”

The school principal — not Krater’s teacher — was the one who notified Williams.

Today she met with a HISD parent liaison.

The districts statement to ABC 13 did not answer questions about teacher discipline.

It only confirmed the incident and added, “The district works diligently to ensure the well-being of every child entrusted to our care, as the safety to our students is always our top priority.”

Williams would disagree.

Williams says, “For you to be so careless, irresponsible, nonchalant…”

She doesn’t feel comfortable sending Karter back to his teacher at Thompson and doesn’t think other parents should either.

Williams says, “I honestly don’t think she should be an educator or someone to protect children.”

The Houston Rodeo and Stock Show has now been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More from MyHighPlains.com: