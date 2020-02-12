Texas 12-year-old earns Grand Champion status for his steer at Fort Worth Stock Show

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

MEADOW, Texas — Ryder Day of Meadow showed the Grand Champion Steer over the weekend at the Fort Worth Stock Show.

His steer, Cupid Shuffle, sold to GKB Cattle for a record-breaking $300,000 Saturday morning. Cupid Shuffle is the first Hereford champion since 1982.

“It was pretty special,” Ryder, age 12, said. “I couldn’t believe it happened. I thought I was dreaming for a long time.”

Cupid was more than a year old. Ryder worked with him daily since the day he was born.

“We even put glue in his hair to make him look better and all this different stuff,” Ryder said. “So, it’s a lot of work, but I’m glad it paid off.”

“We were working with him and he started shuffling around,” Ryder said. That was the origin of the name, Cupid Shuffle.

Ryder has been showing livestock since he was in third grade.

“Our school and our county had such a good program that allows us to do stuff like this,” Ryder said.

Meadow ISD said, “Congratulations to Ryder Day with his Grand Champion Steer at the Ft. Worth Stock Show. Very proud of our Meadow FFA family!”

Ryder’s grandparents live near the place that Cupid Shuffle will end up. So, Ryder can visit from time to time. As for the money, Ryder will spit it with his brother and invest for college.

