AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety announced that the “Texas 10 Most Wanted Program” captured the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders in a single year since the start of the program in 1993.

According to a DPS press release, law enforcement captured a record of 72 fugitives and sex offenders which doubles the record set in 2021. DPS added that $88,000 in reward money was paid in anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

“Public safety is a top priority in the State of Texas, and I am proud of the brave DPS troopers and law enforcement partners who have contributed to this record-breaking achievement,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “Through the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program, our brave men and women of law enforcement have taken some of the most dangerous criminals off our streets and made our communities safer for all Texans. Texas will always be a law-and-order state, and together we are keeping it that way.”

Officials detailed that the 72 captured in 2022 included 34 convicted sex offenders and 24 gang members. Officials said they not only broke the record for captures but also set new records with the most warrants cleared at 220 and the most out-of-state captures at 14.

DPS stated that investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders lists who pose the most significant threat to public safety in the state.

For more information on the fugitives captured in 2022 as part of the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program, visit here.

Officials added that the Texas Crime Stoppers Office recognized Hannah Robinson and Adam Unnasch, analysts of the Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division (ICT), both assigned to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program, for their role in making the program a huge success.

According to the release, Robinson and Unnasch provide information and analysis to help law enforcement around the state and nation capture the fugitives on the Top 10 Most Wanted Lists.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers rewards to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

According to the release to be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters, must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you know about and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link under the “About” section.

Officials added that all tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted and tipsters will be provided a “tip number” instead of using a name.