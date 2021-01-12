Texarkana police investigate homicide after man found shot in Whataburger parking lot

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana police are investigating a homicide after finding a body inside a car in the Whataburger parking lot Tuesday morning.
According to police, the man was shot multiple times in the Oaklawn Village shopping center parking lot before driving his car to the Whatburger parking lot.
Police found him after his car hit a crepe myrtle in front of the restaurant. The man died at the hospital an hour later.
Police are looking for a black male driving a small black SUV. They ask that anyone in the area who saw anything to call 903-798-3116 or contact Texarkana Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.
