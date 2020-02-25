Texarkana pastor accused of sexual assault back in custody

by: Associated Press

TEXARKANA, Texas (Texarkana Gazette) — A Texarkana pastor accused of sexual misconduct by 13 people is back in custody.

Fifty-six-year-old Logan Wesley III is being held in the Bowie County jail on $1.25 million bond after a grand jury this month returned an indictment with 18 felony counts involving three girls.

He was arrested in November on a single felony charge involving one victim and was released after posting $100,000 bond. 

The Texarkana Gazette reports during a hearing Monday, a judge refused to lower Wesley’s new bail and release him on the earlier bond.

Wesley is accused of using his status as pastor of a Texarkana, Arkansas, church to sexually abuse young girls. 

