TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man is in jail, charged with stalking and calling in fake bomb threats to avoid probation-required drug tests.

According to court documents, a woman filed a complaint with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office claiming that 36-year-old Rex Hackleman harassed her and threatened her with violence around February 19.

The woman was Hackleman’s estranged wife. She told police she had been trying to exit the relationship since the summer of 2021, only for Hackleman to threaten her numerous times with violence.

She said Hackleman had shown up at the Hilton Garden Inn, constantly calling and texting her even though she was adamant that there was no way he would have known she was there. She also told police that Hackleman put water in her gas tank, which killed her car on a trip to Fulton, Arkansas.

When she had the car towed the next day, it was discovered that an Apple AirTag was duct-taped to the undercarriage. She reported the tracking device discovery to the police.

Police contacted Hackleman on March 30 around 10 a.m. on a recorded phone line. According to a probable cause affidavit for his arrest, he declined their request to meet with investigators and give a statement.

Later that day at about 4:20 p.m., police responded to a 911 call about a bomb at the Bi-State Justice Center. The call was placed from a 911-only phone that pinged a tower new New Boston Road and Texas Blvd.

According to the affidavit, the caller was described as “a middle-aged white man that tried to disguise his voice with multiple accents.” The man claimed to be upset about paying a $500 fine and told operators to “watch fireworks coming from the bathroom next to the pay window.”

Employees at the pay window said there was no $500 fine paid.

The investigator assigned to this case was also aware of two bomb threats previously made against the Bi-State Justice Center, one on March 8 just before 2:30 p.m. The caller in that threat said “you think metal detectors are going to stop me? Check the bathrooms, my clock says 3 minutes.” The other came on November 23, 2021, at around 1:20 p.m. That caller’s message was, “Do you know what fertilizer can do to a building? You are about to, there is a bomb in the lobby of the Bistate Justice Building.”

The second call was traced to a woman who told investigators she left her purse and cell phone in Hackleman’s truck a week earlier. When Hackleman was questioned by investigators, he said he had thrown the phone out of the window.

Investigators compared the voices on the 911 calls and the recorded phone call on March 30 and determined that all the voices were the same. Investigators also determined that Hackleman made the third call while on speakerphone and driving because of the background noises.

The Bowie County Probation Department contacted investigators and informed them that all of the bomb threats were called in on days that Hackleman was called to check in for drug testing.

At around 4:45 p.m on April 4, investigators spoke with the woman who had previously reported Hackleman had stalked her and planted an AirTag on her vehicle. She confirmed to investigators that her gas tank had in fact been contaminated with water and caused her vehicle to malfunction.

That same day, Judge Tidwell signed a warrant for Apple Inc. to submit information relative to the Apple AirTag found on her vehicle. Apple provided that documentation on April 6, confirming that the AirTag device was registered to the “find my device” Apple ID account linked to Hackleman’s Yahoo email address.

The report from Apple showed that the account was created on January 3 at about 4:42 p.m.

The last time that the Air Tag was paired was close to midnight on March 17 and the last time it was unpaired was March 20 at 9:21 p.m. That was the date the tag was discovered on the vehicle.

With this new search warrant information, there is reason to believe that Hackleman used the Apple Air Tag to locate her vehicle to harass her, follow her location in real time, and damage her vehicle,” the investigator said in the affidavit for Hackleman’s arrest.

Hackleman was arrested on April 1, charged with stalking and making a false alarm or report. He remains in custody at Bowie County Jail on $115,000 bond.