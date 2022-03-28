TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Volunteers from the Texarkana Texas Fire Department are home again after assisting with several wildfires burning across Texas.

Chris Black and Owen Jones of Texarkana TIFMAS Strike Team 129 recently fought three fires across West Texas. Officials say they are glad to have them home safe and happy they were able to help with the efforts to control the wildfires.

The Chico Ln. fire in Reagan County, west of San Angelo, has burned 8,000 acres. According to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System, the fire was 100% contained by March 18. A Fire Weather Watch was issued in the area on March 26 at 2:05 p.m. and is in effect until March 27 at 9:00 p.m.

8,100 acres have been burned by the Crews Gap Fire in Runnels and Coleman Counties northeast of San Angelo. It escaped the containment lines on the east side due to high winds, but fire crews quickly managed to contain it again.

Fire crews conducted controlled burns around the Ramsey fire, located about halfway between San Angelo and Waco, over the last few days to contain it but evacuation orders were issued Saturday when the fire rekindled. The fire is 50% contained and has burned 3,100 acres as of 7:39 p.m.