Texan, 83, charged with neighbor’s death in property dispute

by: Associated Press

This undated photo provided by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office shows Wilmer Taylor. The 83-year-old East Texas man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his 47-year-old neighbor over what investigators call a property dispute. (Tyler County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

SPURGER, Texas (AP) — An 83-year-old East Texas man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his 47-year-old neighbor over what investigators call a property dispute.

The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office says Wilmer Taylor of Spurger was held Monday on a murder charge a day after Jeremy Smith was shot.

Sheriff Bryan Weatherford says the shooting happened Sunday afternoon off a county road near Spurger, a town of about 600 located 120 miles (193 kilometers) northeast of Houston. Several witnesses remained on the scene as deputies identified Taylor as the suspect.

Autopsy results were pending Monday.

A jailer referred questions about Taylor’s bond and legal representation to the sheriff, who didn’t immediately return messages for comment Monday.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

