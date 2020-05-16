Tesla considering building next factory in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Capitol is in the running as Tesla’s choice for its next factory for the site of its next factory, according to CNBC.

CNBC says another location being considered for its fifth Gigafactory is Tulsa, Oklahoma.

A report by Electrek previously stated that source close to Tesla CEO Elon Musk had decided the new Gigafactory would for sure be coming to Austin.

The Electrek report said those close to the project say Musk has asked a team of engineers from the Nevada Gigafactory to begin drawing up plans for the new Austin location.

Musk reportedly wants development of the new factory to happen very quickly. Electrek’s sources told them Musk wants the factory to have Tesla Model Ys coming out of the plant by the end of the year.

CNBC says Tesla may also be evaluating other locations for the Gigafactory.