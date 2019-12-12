Tenth Reagor Dykes employee accepts plea agreement in wire fraud case

LUBBOCK, Texas — A tenth former Reagor Dykes employee accepted a plea deal, according to court documents.

Elaina Marie Cabral, age not listed, admitted to willfully committing wire fraud. Nine other former employees have accepted criminal plea bargains so far.

According to court documents, Cabral admitted that she participated in a scheme to unlawfully enrich Reagor Dykes Auto Group, herself and others by deceiving Ford Motor Credit Company.

Court documents stated that Cabral was originally hired to be a finance assistant for the Ford store in Plainview in 2010 and was later promoted to office manager of Reagor-Dykes Plainview LP.

The plea agreement will need to go before a judge before being accepted.