TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old teen.

At around 11:00 a.m., Clayton Marquez was last seen wearing a blue and white “cloud hoodie”, and black sweatpants in the 400 block of N. 31st St.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500.