TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — Veterans and community members gathered Thursday as Temple High School Air Force JROTC held a pass-in-review ceremony to salute those who have served.

Over 150 students have been practicing for the ceremony for weeks to honor veterans and show the corps’ skills and hard work.

“It’s important to honor veterans,” JROTC adjutant Daviannie Tirado said. “They do a lot for their country, sacrifice a lot not only themselves, but their families. So that time is important, and it’s important to honor that.”

The JROTC program is more than just a extracurricular activity for Tirado.

“I can’t imagine my life not being military associated at least in some way,” Tirado said. “I plan on commissioning.”

Major Gary Maki says JROTC teaches leadership, and those skills can be used in whatever career path they choose.

He hopes people take this time remember veterans’ sacrifices and their families.

“We also want to remember the families too that support them back home because you go on six or seven deployments in a career, and that’s a lot of time for your spouse and your kids to be without you,” Maj Maki said.

There are many other Veterans Day events happening across Central Texas. The annual Veterans Day Ceremony in Harker Heights will be Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Harker Heights Activities Center.

The annual Central Texas Community Veterans Day parade will go through downtown Killeen Friday at 11 a.m. The grand marshal will be Command Sgt Maj Calvin Hall, who serves as Garrison Command Sergeant Major at Fort Hood.

Before the parade at 10:45 a.m., the Veterans Administration will present mayor Debbie Nash-King with a certificate of recognition on the steps of city hall because Killeen has been designated as a regional site for the Veterans Day celebration. The parade will start there and end at Avenue C.

In Waco, there will also be a parade tomorrow at 11 a.m. beginning at the intersection of Austin Avenue and 12th Street heading north to 3rd street.

