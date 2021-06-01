Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Video Forecast

Live Weather Cameras

Download Weather App

Telemedicine bill authored by Representative Four Price headed to governor’s desk

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — A telemedicine bill authored by Rep. Four Price is headed to the governor’s desk.

House Bill 4 seeks to make the state’s emergency waivers for adult and child healthcare permanent.

The bill also addresses gaps related to the use of technology in delivering services and information to many Texans.

It received a final vote in the Texas House of 147-0.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss