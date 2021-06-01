Telemedicine bill authored by Representative Four Price headed to governor’s desk

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — A telemedicine bill authored by Rep. Four Price is headed to the governor’s desk.
House Bill 4 seeks to make the state’s emergency waivers for adult and child healthcare permanent.
The bill also addresses gaps related to the use of technology in delivering services and information to many Texans.
It received a final vote in the Texas House of 147-0.
