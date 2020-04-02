Teens Throw Porch Prom After Coronavirus Cancellation

(KRBC/NBC News) High school students in Highland, Texas are missing their prom this weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Three siblings in the area, however, didn’t want to take “no” for an answer.
“I thought, ‘Oh man, we need to do something at least,’” says college freshman Maura Chapman.
Especially because Maura’s sister Grayson is a senior. Maura knew she had to make it special, bringing the “prom” to her, even if it was just her and her siblings.
The three siblings put on their dresses and tuxedo and made their own prom on the front porch.
