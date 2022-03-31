BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two were arrested after investigators tracked down a teenager posing with drugs and weapons on Instagram.

David Anaka Guerra, 17, and Ezra Sebastian Guerra, 21, were arrested on drug-related and weapon-related charges, according to a post by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

(BCSO)

On Tuesday, March 29, BCSO received information that David Guerra was making posts on Instagram in possession of THC cartridges, weapons and cash.

Deputies were able to located David Guerra and conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle, where they discovered hash oil, a loaded handgun and cash.

David Guerra, and passenger Ezra Guerra, were taken into custody after a search warrant of their residence located at the 8900 block of Raywood Street . At the residence, deputies discovered two handguns, a “high-powered pistol,” cocaine, hash oil, marijuana and $15,000 in cash.

David Guerra was arrested on the following charges: Possession of a controlled substance (1-4 grams), a third-degree felony, reckless conduct, a class B misdemeanor and unlawfully carrying a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.

Ezra Guerra was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a second-degree felony, and possession of marijuana (4 ounces – 5 pounds), a State Jail felony.