TEAGUE, Texas – A suspect in a case of child sexual abuse has been found guilty by a jury and sentenced to 50 years in state prison.

The Teague Police Department was alerted to and started an investigation into a child sexual abuse case in November 2019. The victim was six years old at this time. The department conducted a conjoined investigation into this matter, resulting in a warrant for the arrest of a suspect.

The suspect was identified as Justin Earl Price – who refused to speak with officers about this case. Price then fled the area as officers attempted to apprehend him, once a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Price remained hidden from law enforcement until August 2020, when Teague PD received information on where he was hiding. Police contacted the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force for assistance in apprehending Price at a home in Dallas. They confirmed the information and began surveillance of the home. Price was apprehended the next morning, and subsequently extradited back to Freestone County to answer for his crimes.

In February 2022, Price was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. His sentence began February 10.

Source: Teague Police Department