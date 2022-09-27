AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is deploying Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) according to a news release from the office of Governor, Greg Abbott.

According to the news release, Governor Abbott today directed the TDEM to deploy Texas A&M Task Force to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall to support a request made by FEMA. Texas A&M Task Force 1 has deployed a Type 3 urban search-and-rescue team consisting of 45 personnel, 4 boats, and 2 canines.

The spirit of Texas is helping one another in times of need, and we are proud to help our fellow Americans in Florida ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian,” said Governor Abbott.

Texas A&M Task Force 1 functions as one of the 28 federal teams under FEMA’s National Urban Search and Rescue System and is one of two statewide search and rescue teams under the direction of the TDEM said the news release.

Texas A&M Task Force 1 is sponsored by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX), a member of The Texas A&M University System, and is headquartered in College Station.