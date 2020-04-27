TDCJ updates COVID-19 numbers

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has updated its COVID-19 numbers.

TDCJ said there are 909 offenders who have tested positive. Of those, 36 are on the High Plains.

Clements Unit: 3 pending tests 2 negative 32 positive 1,673 inmates in medical restriction 35 in medical isolation



Jordan Unit: 0 pending test 0 negative 4 positive 901 in medical restriction 4 in medical isolation



TDCJ said there are 325 employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive.

In total, TDCJ said 10 offenders and four employees are believed to have died as a result of COVID-19. There are an additional 12 deaths that are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results.

There are now 34 employees and 97 offenders who have medically recovered.

17,648 offenders are on medical restriction because they may have had contact with either an employee or offender with a positive or pending COVID-19 test.