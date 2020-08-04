TCU chancellor: Patterson apologizes for use of racial slur

FILE – In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo, TCU coach Gary Patterson watches during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan. TCU’s chancellor said coach Gary Patterson apologized Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 for repeating a racial slur when telling a player to stop using the slur in team meetings. Linebacker Dylan Jordan accused Patterson on Twitter of using the slur during a confrontation at practice (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU’s chancellor says football coach Gary Patterson has apologized for repeating a racial slur when telling a player to stop using the slur in team meetings.

Linebacker Dylan Jordan accused Patterson on Twitter of using the slur during a confrontation at practice.

Center Kellton Hollins says the team’s leadership council discussed the issue with Patterson and told him use of the word wasn’t acceptable in any context.

School Chancellor Victor Boschini says Patterson didn’t use the slur against any player or group on the team.

Boschini says the coach was trying to ask players not to use the slur.