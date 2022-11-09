BREAKING UPDATE: A Bowie County jury has unanimously agreed that Taylor Parker should be sentenced to death for the capital murder of 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.

After about 90 minutes of deliberation, the jury returned with a verdict. The judge read the verdict form and sent the jury back because it was missing a second signature required of the jury foreman confirming the decision.

When they returned, he polled the jury to confirm the decision.

Parker could be seen shaking and crying as the judge formally sentenced her to death. Prosecutors hugged Reagan’s family members. Parker is shaking on the stand now as family members give their impact statements.

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bowie County jury is deliberating whether Taylor Parker should get the death penalty or life in prison without parole for the capital murder of 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.

Parker was convicted last month for the brutal October 2020 murder and kidnapping that led to the baby’s death. Both sides wrapped up their cases this week in the penalty phase of the trial and presented their closing arguments to the jury before a packed courtroom Wednesday morning.

“In her last minutes, we’ll never know what she saw,” Assistant District Attorney Lauren Richards told the jury, “but what we know is that Braxlynn spent her living and dying moments in the arms of the person who killed her. And that, if anything else in the world, deserves the death penalty. In what case would you give it, if not this one?”

Using a PowerPoint presentation to review all of the fantastical lies, the planning and blame-shifting, and the inconsistent stories Parker has told since her arrest, Richards reminded the jury that it is up to them to determine what the probability is that Parker will pose a future danger, possibly especially behind bars with other inmates and asked the jury to think of Reagan’s family in making the decision to put a stop to the lying and scheming.

“Give them peace that she is no longer calling the shots. She has made every decision up to this point. It is not her choice. You are going to make the choice to send her to death row.”

Parker’s defense attorney Jeff Harrelson told the jury that Parker is flawed but human and that her family and the “systems” she relied on failed her when so many people knew she was faking her pregnancy and talked to each other about it but never confronted her directly.

“There was no safety net when everybody said the wheels are off. This is not to blame anybody. This is to give you a fuller picture of Taylor’s system,” Harrelson said.

“Someone somewhere will do something. It will all work itself out. What if someone had said something and changed the course of this? We’ll never know.”

He pointed out that Parker has not had any disciplinary actions against her while she has been in jail and suggested the prosecution exaggerated the chaos and problems she has caused while behind bars, referencing the inmate from the general population she somehow got into her segregated pod to braid her hair.

“Another time, she watched TV for too long. Is she causing a ruckus and chaos in the jail? You saw it. You don’t have to buy everything (the State is telling you). When you look further, it’s just not like that.”

Harrelson also pushed back on expert witnesses that testified for the State that Parker’s pathological lying and manipulative behavior, along with characteristics of narcissistic, borderline, antisocial, and histrionic personality disorders, make her a risk for future dangerousness.

“We agree she had features of all those things. Does that translate into a probability that she’s gonna commit acts of violence in the future? Dr. Nadkarni said there’s no correlation of that.”

Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp came back with a blistering and emotional rebuttal, showing the jury a grisly photo of Reagan’s body from the crime scene. There were muted gasps from some in the gallery who were not prepared to see that image.

“One of the things you can also use is the way that she killed her,” Crisp said. “The close personal nature of this murder…whatever her reach is to bash her skull with a hammer. Did she kneel over her? You heard the medical examiner say that she sawed her open with her alive. WITH HER ALIVE! And then she slashed her throat to make sure he was dead. That’s all evidence of future danger.”

By the time Crisp finished, family members in the courtroom were crying and consoling each other. For the first time in two months of trial, Parker herself was openly crying.

The jury went into deliberations at 10:13 a.m. and came back with a request for a whiteboard and a series of exhibits that have been entered into evidence during the course of the trial, including baby Braxlynn’s autopsy report, Parker’s unsent FBI letters, the puzzle book with hidden messages used in the alleged frame-up plot, and the prayer devotional in which Parker prayed God would put the blame on a fellow inmate.

They’ve also asked for transcripts and a handout prosecutors referenced regarding future dangers, but those were not entered into evidence and could not be provided to the jury.

Texas is currently one of 31 states that supports and allows the sentencing of the death penalty, also known as capital punishment, for certain crimes that are determined to be especially heinous. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty due to the heinous and pre-meditated nature of the crime and because Parker has shown no remorse.

Now, the jury must decide on three specific questions as required by Texas law in the sentencing phase of a capital murder trial, starting with Parker’s potential for future dangerousness and whether she intended to kill Hancock. If they find that she is and she did, they then have to consider “mitigating evidence” presented in her defense to show why she should not receive a death sentence or to ask for mercy. Mitigating evidence can include evidence of mental problems, remorse, childhood trauma, mental illness, and even brain injuries.

Parker’s defense team ultimately touched on all of those issues while making their case for life in prison, although the most any defense witness said about remorse was that it can be hard to tell and different people express it differently.

Ultimately, the jury will ultimately have to decide whether any mitigating factors overrode Parker’s ability to distinguish between right and wrong or provide a reason she should not be sentenced to death. If so, Parker would get life in prison.

The jurors will also be considering evidence and testimony presented by the State about aggravating factors in the case, as well as their own expert witnesses to rebut testimony offered by the defense.

Those final arguments come nearly two months after the trial began on Sept. 12. Over the last eight weeks, prosecutors laid out a case based on a mountain of evidence. From the crime scene to Parker’s social and digital activities to geolocation data and handwriting analysis, several of the expert witnesses said it was the largest they have ever worked.

Over 26 days of testimony, jurors heard from more than 130 witnesses, some more than once.

Some of those witnesses also testified to it being the most gruesome case they had ever seen, the likes of which they never want to see again. It made for days of difficult and emotional testimony. That was one of the reasons Judge John Tidwell limited the trial to four-day weeks. Jurors remained intently focused throughout, and some appeared to be deeply affected by the evidence and testimony.

But there also were more humorous moments than one might expect in a trial of this nature, thanks to some of the more colorful witnesses who took the stand. Whether it was an expert witness throwing shade at Freud or an elderly former inmate hilariously recalling how quickly she flipped on Parker at the threat of accessory charges, those moments provided a brief respite from the seriousness of the proceedings as the trial continued week after week. In some cases, jurors scoffed at some of the more ridiculous details that came up in testimony about Parker’s tall tales.

Prosecutors detailed Parker’s elaborate schemes and audaciously fabricated stories, complete with an alternate universe of parallel and made-up characters. They laid out a timeline that showed Parker’s search for a baby intensify after her ex-husband Tommy Wacasey sent her boyfriend an anonymous tip telling him she was not pregnant and that the hospitals were on high alert. They broke down Parker’s various claims of medical issues and her inappropriate behavior at work, as well as her penchant for stirring up drama among her co-workers.

Several witnesses described an otherwise sweet and “bubbly” young woman who could read a person and adapt in order to gain people’s trust, but some of those same witnesses also described disturbing encounters with Parker as they watched her face change into a “dead stare.”

Jurors also learned that Parker continued to scheme and cause chaos in jail following her arrest, collecting contraband, passing notes, breaking the rules, and plotting to frame a fellow inmate for the murder by promising money to other inmates in exchange for hand-copying faked confession letters, finding fake witnesses, and planting evidence.

The defense questioned why no one did more to stop Parker if so many people knew she was faking her pregnancy. Harrelson sought to frame the State’s claims about Parker’s motivation as merely a theory. In the penalty phase, they brought in an expert witness to testify that Parker is a pathological liar but that he could not confidently predict whether Parker poses a future threat of harm to others. Parker’s defense team also tried to sow doubt in the jurors’ minds that she intended to kill Hancock and her baby and brought a neurologist in from New York City to testify that her brain is “broken.”

For the court to issue capital punishment in a capital murder case, the jury must answer “yes” to both Special Issue Number 1 and Special Issue Number 2 and unanimously answer “no” to Special Issue Number 3.

If the answer to either of the first two questions is “no,” or even “yes” on the first two, but “yes” on the third, it’s life in prison without parole.

Any judgment of conviction and sentence of death are subject to automatic review by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.