WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This weekend is Tax Free weekend in Texas.

Starting Friday, August 4 through Sunday August 6, you can get many items you might need for school without paying tax.

For a full list of taxable and non-taxable items this weekend, click here.

The Comptrollers office predict Texans will save $112 million on state and local tax this holiday weekend, which is the largest estimation yet. Before last year, there were never any estimates above $100 million.

“Folks are going to use this weekend to really take advantage of purchasing those items,” Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts spokesperson Kevin Lyons said. “So we understand there’s inflation going on. We understand there’s a higher prices, but people know that you can still use this weekend, buy those items buy as many as you want, as long as each item is under $100.”

The items must be from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas.

Scribbles is a local business with personalized stationary and invitations, cards, kids clothes, backpacks that can be monogrammed, and much more.

“This is a great time for people to come in with a tax free weekend coming because we are just now getting our fall clothes in,” Scribbles co-owner Janie Peterson said.

Along with tax free, they are also doing their ribbon sale.

“They can really double up by buying something on the ribbon sale and then the tax free,” Peterson said.

Although big box stores have sales as well, shopping local is really helpful to small business owners.

“We appreciate all of our customers who come in and shop small businesses,” Peterson said. “It really helps us. And for them to come and buy their clothes here and their school supplies and backpacks. It’s great for small businesses.”

If you buy an item that was taxed and shouldn’t have been, you can fill out a form and get a refund from the comptrollers office.