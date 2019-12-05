TABC creates permit to allow third-party booze delivery

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 29: The general atmosphere of the bar at The Giving Keys launch party for the new Matte Black Key Necklace on September 29, 2016 at RVCC in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for The Giving Keys)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just in time for the holidays, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has made it easier to get booze.

The new Consumer Delivery permit will allow third-party services, such as Favor or Instacart as examples, to deliver alcoholic beverages to residences.

“The Consumer Delivery permit is an important step forward for Texas consumers, as well as alcohol retailers,” Bentley Nettles, the TABC executive director, said.

Customers using popular delivery phone apps can punch up their alcohol orders, and if their preferred service has the permit, the courier can get the beverages at a TABC-approved location and deliver them.

TABC expects to issue the first permits by the third week in December.

The permit was created by the passage of Senate Bill 1450 in May.