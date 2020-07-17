Symbol Of Segregation Torn Down

(KETK/NBC News) A symbol of segregation is no more in Mineola, Texas.
On Thursday crews removed a fence separating two cemeteries, Cedar Memorial Gardens and Mineola City Cemetery.
The graveyards were first used in 1873. One held white residents. The other was used by Mineola’s Black population.
Community members said the barrier was a symbol of oppression and a painful reminder for a divided past.
“To have that fence removed it’s like removing a barrier, subliminal it’s like we’re free, the shackles have been removed,” Mineola resident Glenda McKissic Baylor said.
