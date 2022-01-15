Hostage situation reported at synagogue near Dallas-Fort Worth

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Colleyville Police Department is working a SWAT situation at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue near Dallas-Fort Worth, according to a tweet Saturday morning.

All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated, they said. At 2:20 p.m. Central Time, the police department tweeted again that the situation was still ongoing and asked people to continue avoiding the area.

On the Congregation Beth Israel-Collyville, Texas Facebook page, a man could be heard angrily yelling in a live stream that was started during this morning’s worship and continued to run for several hours. Just before 2 p.m. it appeared that Facebook stream was taken down.

The Associated Press is reporting that the man appears to have taken hostages during services at the synagogue, citing authorities.

The U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, tweeted that he was “closely monitoring reports of the hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Texas, where the community is gathered for Shabbat services.” He added that he was “praying for an immediate and safe end.”

That synagogue is at the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road.

KXAN’s sister station in Dallas-Fort Worth is on scene. This is a developing story.