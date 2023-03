WEST, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — An SUV smashed through the front of a popular Czech Stop in West, Texas Monday evening.

The white Toyota RAV 4 drove through bricks and glass, before coming to a stop several feet inside the well-known bakery and store.

Courtesy: West VFD

Despite the damage, the West Volunteer Fire Department says no one was hurt.

The store is expected to re-open Tuesday morning.