Suspected neo-Nazi pleads guilty to gun crime in West Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A suspected neo-Nazi faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in Texas to a gun charge.

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that 23-year-old Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

The charge arose from his arrest during a November traffic stop in Post, Texas.

Officers found in the car three assault-style rifles, a pistol, assorted ammunition, a small canister of marijuana and a vial of THC oil.

Prosecutors said Bruce-Umbaugh, in monitored jailhouse telephone conversations, declared himself a Nazi affiliated with the AtomWaffen Division, a neo-Nazi hate group.