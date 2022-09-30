McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the suspect and the victims in the McGregor shooting incident on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as 38-year-old Monica Delgado, 15-year-old Miguel Avila, 14-year-old Natallie Avila, 47-year-old Lorena Aviles and 20-year-old Natalie Aviles. All of the victims are from McGregor, and next of kin have been notified.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Nicolas Hernandez-Jaimes, of Mexico. He has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Other charges are pending.

Officers and deputies from several agencies converged at the crime scene Thursday morning, which is in the 800 block of South Monroe Street. The McGregor Police Department was on the scene, as well as the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford Police Department, McLennnan County Constable’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers.

Area residents also spoke to FOX 44 News about the events. There is also a GoFundMe page setup to help the family of Lori and Natalie.

In addition, the McGregor community came together Thursday night at Bethlehem Christian Church for a prayer vigil to look over the Aviles family. You can view this story here.

Texas DPS says this investigation is still active.