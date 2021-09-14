Suspect in April 2021 shooting arrested by Killeen PD

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department reports a 19-year-old man is in custody for a shooting investigation which occurred in April 2021.

On the night of April 22, 2021, officers were in the area of North Gray Street and Church Avenue – when they heard three gunshots in the area – when the dispatcher advised of a gunshot victim at a residence inside the 900 block of Brewster Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.

After several months of recovery, the victim was able to finally talk to detectives about the incident. Through the investigation, detectives were able to determine the victim was picked up in a vehicle by the suspect and two other occupants to buy a handgun – when the suspect fired a gunshot towards the victim. The victim was then thrown out of the vehicle and the suspects fled the scene.

On Friday, September 10, the case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office – and a complaint was returned charging 19-year-old Demetris Donal Davis with Aggravated Assault with Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon. A warrant for his arrest was issued and on the morning of Monday, September 13, Davis was found in the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive and was taken in custody without incident. He was transported to the Killeen City Jail.

Source: Killeen Police Department