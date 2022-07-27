LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The mother of the three missing children at the center of an Amber Alert turned herself in to the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson tells FOX 44 News that 35-year-old Kristine Whitehead is charged with Interference with Child Custody and Kidnapping. The Amber Alert has been discontinued, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

This comes after the Texas DPS originally issued an Amber Alert for the three children from Kempner last week. The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office said the children are six-year-old Christopher Robertson, II, four-year-old Christine Robertson, and three-year-old Kristen Robertson.





L-R: Christopher Robertson, II, Christine Robertson and Kristen Robertson.

Kristine Whitehead.

The Amber Alert said Whitehead and the children might have been in a white 2007 Toyota Tundra with a Texas license plate reading GJZ8544.

Texas license plate GJZ8544.

The Alert said they were last seen in the 400 block of South Pecan Street in Lampasas at 3:00 p.m., on June 3.