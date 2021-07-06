Survey shows Abbott, McConaughey neck-in-neck for governor

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A survey shows that Gov. Greg Abbott and Matthew McConaughey are polling almost neck in neck when it comes to the next gubernatorial race.

A survey conducted by UT Tyler and the Dallas Morning News asked Texas voters various questions about political leanings and candidate preferences.

1,090 registered Texas voters were surveyed, with 30% identifying as Democrats, 36% identifying as Republicans, and 34% answering with “other.”

The following question was posed:

“Matthew McConaughey has been talked about as a potential candidate for Governor of Texas. If he ran, would you be likely to support him more than Governor Abbott?”

38% of total voters said they’d vote McConaughey while 39% said they would vote for Abbott. 23% said they would vote for someone else.

This gives Abbott just a 1% lead, within the margin of error.

In a follow-up question that asked what quality most attracted them to support McConaughey, 48% said they favored his honesty. 28% said that he shares their values, 13% favored the fact that he is an “outsider” and 11% answered with “other.”

For those who chose Abbott over McConaughey, 32% of people said that he shares their values, another 32% said they favored his honesty, and 28% valued his experience, with 7% answering with “other”.

Though McConaughey has not officially announced a gubernatorial run, he has publicly teased the idea several times.

“It’s something I’m trying to look in the eye and give honest consideration,” McConaughey said on the Ellen show in May. “What an awesome privilege, an awesome responsibility, awesome position of sacrifice and service.”

Previous polls have placed Abbott and McConaughey consistently close in rankings. In a UT Tyler/Dallas Morning News poll released in April, McConaughey polled far higher than Abbott, with 45% of voters saying they’d vote for the actor and 33% saying they’d vote Abbott back into office.

Beto O’Rourke has also been talked about as a potential Texas governor. 33% of voters said they’d vote for O’Rourke, while 45% favored Abbott. 22% said they would vote for someone else.

Former Texas GOP chair Allen West announced his candidacy for governor just days ago. The UT Tyler/Dallas Morning News poll was conducted in June, so West was not yet mentioned.

The seat of Texas governor will be up for election Nov. 8, 2022.