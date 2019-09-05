Strep Throat sepsis

A Texas mother is warning parents about how a common childhood illness almost killed her son. Hunter Barker came down with a strep infection earlier this year.

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAS) – An Arlington mother is warning parents about how a common childhood illness almost killed her son.

Hunter Barker, a first grader in Arlington, came down with a strep infection earlier this year, but in fewer than four days since the onset of symptoms, Hunter was near death.

“He woke up Monday and was like, ‘I have a headache,’ and I was like, ‘it’s Monday. We all have headaches. No one wants to go to school.’ He had a 99.1, which was nothing,” said his mother, and Arlington ISD school teacher Rachel Barker.

By Tuesday, she says his fever climbed to 104.

Read More – http://bit.ly/313gDzm