COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas A&M Forest Service has raised the State Wildfire Preparedness Level to Level 4.

This is due to the recent increase in wildfire activity across the state of Texas, as well as the growing potential for wildfires to become more severe and making them harder to control.

The Forest Service says that very high to extreme fire danger is forecast this week for broad regions of the state – including areas along the Interstate 35 corridor between Dallas, Waco, Austin and San Antonio, and extending west to Abilene and Wichita Falls. Regions with increased risk also include areas east of Interstate 45 and south of Interstate 20, near Jacksonville, Center, Lufkin, Crockett, Huntsville, Woodville, Cleveland, Kirbyville and Jasper.

The Forest Service says that critical fire weather is characterized by increased wind speeds and triple-digit temperatures. The weather will align with very dry vegetation to produce an environment with high potential for wildfires which are resistant to firefighters’ suppression efforts and could impact citizens within the identified areas.

Over the past week, state and local firefighters have responded to 119 wildfires that burned 9,012 acres. The Forest Service says that it is crucial for Texans to prevent wildfires and to be cautious of any outdoor activity which might cause a spark. If a wildfire is spotted, local authorities should be immediately contacted. A quick response can help save lives and property.