State Sen. Kel Seliger asks Gov. Abbott to waive STAAR test for the 2020-2021 school year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In about a month’s time, schools will be opening their doors once again. However, this school year will be different.

“The plans are uncertain because we don’t know yet what school is going to look like. What we do know is that school this year is going to be entirely different there’s so many different things that teachers are going to have to do to teach, ” Texas State Sen. Kel Seliger, explained.

Courtesy: Sen. Kel Seliger

Sen. Seliger is asking Gov. Greg Abbott for a few temporary changes. One of those changes being the removal of the STAAR test for the 2020-2021 school year.

“Our STAAR test is based upon the last school year. So many things are going to be different about this school year I’m not sure that the STAAR test is going to give an accurate picture of how our schools are performing and that’s important,” Sen. Seliger said.

According to Sen. Seliger, he has been speaking with superintendents from multiple districts, and though they are not too sure what to expect from the blended year, they are doing their best to accommodate everyone.

“Teachers and administrators are planning are having a school year it is going to be a blended school year, some online some face to face teaching,” Sen. Seliger said.

Regardless of how a kid attends school this year, Sen. Seliger said in an unconventional school year this is not the time for conventional grading or assessments.

