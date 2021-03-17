State Sen. Kel Seliger on his letter to AG Paxton regarding migrant children in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — State Senator Kel Seliger (R-31) asked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Tuesday to file an injunction halting the placement of unaccompanied migrant children in Midland County.

Sen. Seliger sent a letter to Paxton with the formal request after he said he and local officials learned of the children’s placement on Sunday, March 12 when the first buses arrived at the migrant facility there.

Yesterday afternoon, I wrote a letter to @TXAG Paxton requesting he file an injunction temporarily halting the placement of unaccompanied minors in Midland County. These are children. That means that on top of our concern for them, the federal government requires…

“The letter simply asked the Attorney General to take some action because of what was done by the Office of Refugee relocation in Midland, where kind of almost in the dead of night, they informed us Sunday,” Sen. Seliger said. “That’s me, and local officials, like the county judge, that there were 700 unaccompanied minors coming up from the border to Midland, and they were going to be there seven or eight hours later, no time to do anything.”

Sen. Seliger said he and local officials were told the turnaround for those minors would be about 72 hours, meaning they will see if that is the case starting at midnight on March 18.

“[There is] No information to the school district what their responsibility may be. If anybody gets hurt, who’s responsible for the kids? Do they have proper medical facilities out there? Or do they become indigents and become the responsibility of the county? Sen. Seliger asked. “And the biggest problem we’ve got are unanswered questions, because they did it so quickly and they did so quietly, and I think because a couple of cities had apparently been asked about this, and didn’t feel like it was the proper thing to do. But nobody ever asked the people in Midland or Ector County.”

He said there are many unanswered questions, including about the welfare of these minors, especially if more are on the way.

“The kids started showing up on Sunday evening, about 300 of them, there are supposed to be 700. But if they don’t turn them around in 72 hours, and there’s several 100 coming in every day, what do we think that number is going to be?” said Sen. Seliger. “We’re concerned about this because this is not a licensed daycare facility. It is a detention facility and they’re trying really hard not to say that, but it is. And we don’t know what the the health and welfare standards are.

Sen. Seliger also said he is concerned about how the federal government will keep track of these children moving forward if it knows very little about them, and ensuring they are in conditions that are good for them.

“There is no end of things to talk about when you’re talking about children who are first and foremost, we don’t think of them is aliens or or immigrants, or things like that. First and foremost they are children and and that needs to be the thing that we focus on first,” he added.

He continued, “I think what needs to happen is the Attorney General, hopefully will do what my letter asked and seek an injunction and then we can find out exactly what the federal government plans [to do].”

Sen. Seliger also said Wednesday afternoon it appeared as though children in the migrant facility have adequate bathroom facilities and sewage, but it is unclear whether they have adequate drinking water available.

“The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality as of this morning, I don’t think it checked to make sure that the water going in meets drinking water standards because this particular camp was not occupied at the point that the Office of Refugee Resettlement contracted with a private owner. That’s one of the keys here,” Sen. Seliger said, adding this is not a state facility. “This is a private contractor who is selling this space to the federal government.”

Today, State Senator Kel Seliger sent a letter to Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, requesting that he file an injunction halting the placement of unaccompanied juveniles in Midland County by the US Department of Health and Human Services.



“The decision for this placement was made on Friday, March 12th, local officials, however, were never consulted and were not informed until Sunday, March 14th. That evening, the first buses of juveniles started to arrive. I believe the haste and apparent secrecy of this action was designed to avoid soliciting input from local law enforcement, local elected officials, health care services, and educational entities.”



The letter to the Attorney General is timely as the soon to be 700 unaccompanied minor illegal immigrant juveniles have already begun arriving. With the humanitarian crisis at hand, the state must ensure this facility is held to the standards and protocols that have been outlined by the Office of Refugee Resettlement for their facilities.



“The strict standards outlined by the Office of Refugee Resettlement appear to not be in place at this

location. ORR’s own protocol requires it to be a state licensed facility, which this man camp is

unequivocally not. The plans for relocation of these children seem to provide opportunities of human trafficking as much as for family reunification. In addition, we have been told that turnaround for these minors will be about 72 hours. This seems highly unlikely, if not impossible, since the explanation on the relocation of these individuals has not been systematically prearranged, not to mention the positive number of COVID-19 cases, which will require quarantine. I have been in touch with our federal representatives as well as state and local law enforcement officials to see that our questions are answered appropriately and that our community is prepared to adequately care for these children.”